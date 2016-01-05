BOSTON Jan 5 A U.S. magistrate judge has
ordered that a deposition of Bill Cosby's wife in connection
with sexual assault allegations against the comedian should be
kept under seal.
The order, entered by Magistrate Judge David Hennessy late
on Monday in U.S. District Court in Springfield, Massachusetts,
follows a request by Cosby family attorneys to delay the
interview of Camille Cosby, the entertainer's spouse of almost
52 years and business manager. She is scheduled to be deposed on
Wednesday.
The Massachusetts civil suit is one a series of legal
actions Cosby, 78, is facing over claims by more than 50 women
that the actor sexually assaulted them after plying them with
drugs and alcohol, in alleged instances that played out over
decades.
Cosby's lawyers had argued that the intimate nature of the
questions Camille Cosby could face in the deposition could cause
her embarrassment if they were released publicly.
Prosecutors in Pennsylvania last week charged Cosby, best
known for his role as the father character in the 1980's
television hit "The Cosby Show," with sexually assaulting a
women in 2004. That is the only criminal case filed against
Cosby, who has repeatedly denied wrongdoing.
Cosby is free on $1 million bail and his lawyer has said the
entertainer is not guilty and will not consider a plea bargain.
The Massachusetts civil lawsuit against Cosby was filed in
December 2014 by Tamara Green, later joined by six other women,
who contend that Cosby sexually assaulted or abused and then
defamed them by calling each a liar, court documents said.
Last month Cosby counter-sued the women, claiming that they
had defamed him by accusing him of sexual assault.
(Reporting by Scott Malone; Editing by Bill Trott)