By Scott Malone
BOSTON Jan 5 A U.S. magistrate judge on Tuesday
agreed to delay the deposition of Bill Cosby's wife by lawyers
for women who have accused the comedian of sexual assault and
sued him for defamation for calling them liars.
Cosby lawyers on Monday asked Magistrate Judge David
Hennessy to delay the deposition, which was scheduled for
Wednesday, saying there was a risk to her reputation if intimate
details of the couple's relationship were revealed.
Hennessy agreed to delay the deposition while lawyers for
each side argue over whether Camille Cosby, the entertainer's
spouse of almost 52 years and business manager, can be compelled
to give evidence against her husband.
The deposition was intended to gather evidence in
Massachusetts civil suit, one of a series of legal actions
Cosby, 78, is facing over claims by more than 50 women that the
actor sexually assaulted them after plying them with drugs and
alcohol, in alleged instances that played out over decades.
Cosby's lawyers had argued that Camille Cosby could be
embarrassed if her responses to questions about "the most
intimate details of her marital life" were released publicly.
Lawyers for the seven women argued that the same judge's
order on Monday to seal the deposition eliminated any need to
delay it.
"It would not serve (and in fact would offend) the 'interest
of justice' for this court to deny the motion for a stay, and
thereby effectively deny Mrs. Cosby any right to appeal,"
Hennessy wrote in his order.
People magazine on Tuesday reported Camille remained firm in
her support of her husband, citing an unnamed source close to
the family.
"They remain steadfast and resolute about working through
this together," People quoted the source as saying.
A spokesman for Cosby did not immediately respond to a
request for comment on the report.
Prosecutors in Pennsylvania last week charged Cosby, best
known for his role as the father character in the 1980s
television hit "The Cosby Show," with sexually assaulting a
women in 2004. That is the only criminal case filed against
Cosby, who has repeatedly denied wrongdoing.
Cosby is free on $1 million bail and his lawyer has said the
entertainer is not guilty and will not consider a plea bargain.
The Massachusetts lawsuit was filed in December 2014 by
Tamara Green, later joined by six other women, who contend Cosby
sexually assaulted or abused and defamed them by calling them
liars.
