By Joseph Ax
| NORRISTOWN, Pa.
NORRISTOWN, Pa. Nov 2 Bill Cosby on Wednesday
renewed his attempt to have sexual assault charges against him
thrown out, with the comedian's lawyers arguing in a
Pennsylvania court that an 11-year gap between the incident and
Cosby's arrest had violated his rights.
The argument was made during a two-day hearing to determine
the scope of evidence prosecutors can introduce at Cosby's trial
next June, including whether they can call as witnesses more
than a dozen other women who have accused him of sexual assault.
Cosby, 79, who once enjoyed immense popularity as a
family-friendly entertainer, is facing assault allegations going
back decades from about 60 women, many of whom say he provided
them with alcohol and pills before attacking them.
Cosby has denied any wrongdoing.
The accusation by Andrea Constand, a former basketball coach
at Cosby's alma mater Temple University, is the only one to
result in a criminal prosecution. Constand said Cosby gave her
pills and then sexually assaulted her in 2004 at his house in
Pennsylvania.
At the time, the Montgomery County district attorney's
office concluded there was insufficient evidence to charge
Cosby. But the unsealing in 2015 of sworn testimony Cosby gave
during Constand's civil case, in which he described giving women
Quaaludes before having what he said were consensual sexual
encounters, prompted county District Attorney Kevin Steele to
bring charges.
Angela Agrusa, an attorney for the comedian, said in court
on Wednesday that the decade that passed had deprived Cosby of
his constitutionally guaranteed due process rights.
"The case was done," she said.
Cosby, she said, is legally blind and unable to assist
properly in his defense by examining evidence against him.
Judge Steven O'Neill in Norristown, Pennsylvania, however,
expressed skepticism about that argument, asking for specific
case law to support the idea that losing one's eyesight would be
enough to justify dismissing the charges.
Cosby walked through the courthouse on Wednesday holding the
arm of an aide, who helped him navigate the hallways.
Prosecutors have asked O'Neill for permission to call as
witnesses 13 other accusers to demonstrate what they say is a
pattern of wrongdoing, an issue the judge is likely to take up
later on Wednesday.
O'Neill on Tuesday heard arguments over whether Cosby's
testimony from Constand's civil case should be barred from
trial. It is not clear when he will rule on the various pretrial
issues.
(Reporting by Joseph Ax; editing by Grant McCool)