June 5 Comedian Bill Cosby goes on trial for
sexual assault on Monday in Pennsylvania, the culmination of
years of allegations that have torpedoed his show business
career.
Cosby, 79, once a beloved entertainer known for his
family-friendly brand of comedy, is accused of drugging and
sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his home in 2004.
Constand, a former basketball player at Cosby's alma mater
Temple University and more than three decades his junior, will
appear as the prosecution's key witness during the trial, which
is expected to last two weeks.
Her accusation is the only one to result in criminal charges
out of dozens of similar allegations from women stretching back
decades. Cosby has denied ever assaulting anyone, saying the
encounters with Constand and others were consensual.
The trial will take place in the Philadelphia suburb of
Norristown, though the jurors have been brought from Pittsburgh
at the request of defense lawyers.
It was Constand's own civil lawsuit, filed in 2005 weeks
after the Montgomery County district attorney's office declined
to bring charges, that eventually led the same office to
prosecute Cosby in 2015.
In what was then a sealed deposition, Cosby acknowledged he
had obtained Quaaludes, a sedative, in order to give them to
young women with whom he wanted to have sex. A federal judge
released parts of the deposition in 2015, prompting prosecutors
to reopen the case.
Constand has told investigators that she viewed Cosby as a
mentor and that he plied her with wine and unidentified pills,
leaving her unable to resist his sexual advances.
Defense lawyers will aim to undermine Constand's
credibility, questioning why she failed to report the crime for
a year and then could not recall certain details like the month
in which it occurred.
Prosecutors will also call a second accuser, whose name is
not yet public, to bolster Constand's testimony. The woman,
known as Kacey, says Cosby drugged and sexually assaulted her in
1996.
