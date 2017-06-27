By Dana Feldman
| LOS ANGELES, June 27
| LOS ANGELES, June 27
face a civil trial in July 2018 for sexual assault over an
alleged incident at the Playboy Mansion more than four decades
ago, a California judge ruled on Tuesday.
Judy Huth has accused Cosby, 79, of giving her alcohol and
then sexually abusing her around 1974 when she was 15 years old
at the Los Angeles mansion famed for hedonistic parties.
Cosby is already scheduled to face a separate civil trial in
June 2018 in a lawsuit filed by Chloe Goins, a former model who
has accused Cosby of drugging and sexually assaulting her at the
mansion in 2008.
Tuesday's court hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court took
place less than two weeks after Cosby's criminal trial for
sexual assault in Pennsylvania ended in a mistrial, when a jury
failed to reach a unanimous verdict.
Cosby, once known as "America's dad" for his beloved role as
Heathcliff Huxtable in the 1980s television comedy "The Cosby
Show," has seen his reputation destroyed by sexual assault
allegations from approximately 60 women.
Only one accusation has led to criminal charges, and
Pennsylvania prosecutors have said they will retry Cosby within
months. Meanwhile, 10 women are pursuing either sexual assault
or defamation lawsuits against Cosby, including Huth.
Judge Craig Karlan on Tuesday set July 30, 2018, as the
trial date for Huth's lawsuit.
The case has been partially delayed by Cosby's criminal
charges. He gave one deposition in Huth's case, but a second
planned deposition has been put on hold until the criminal case
is resolved.
Last week, Cosby's spokesman said the entertainer was
planning a series of free public seminars to educate young men
about how to avoid false accusations of sexual assault.
A lawyer for Cosby, Angela Agrusa, told reporters at the
courthouse on Tuesday that there was a "lot of miscommunication"
about what he planned to do.
"He wants to perform again, to recapture his passion, which
is to continue performing," Agrusa said, but added that she did
not expect Cosby to do so at this time.
Huth's lawyer Gloria Allred, known for taking high-profile
cases, said she would set up a parallel speaking tour in the
same cities to discuss sexual assault if Cosby went ahead with
the seminars.
"I know that there are many, many accusers that are upset at
the suggestions that there might be a town hall," said Allred,
who represents 33 Cosby accusers.
(Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Andrew Hay)