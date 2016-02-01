(Repeats story that was published on Sunday)
By Joseph Ax
NEW YORK Jan 30 Bill Cosby's lawyers may face
difficulty in convincing a Pennsylvania judge this week to throw
out sexual assault charges in light of what the disgraced
comedian's defense team characterizes as a decade-old
non-prosecution deal, legal experts said.
Cosby is due back in court in Norristown, Pennsylvania, on
Tuesday, after the 78-year-old entertainer was charged last
month with sex assault in 2004. The alleged victim says Cosby
had plied with alcohol and drugs.
It is the only criminal prosecution that Cosby has ever
faced, even though dozens of women have accused him of assault,
in some cases decades ago.
The hearing outside Philadelphia will center on the
defense's argument that the charges violate an agreement struck
in 2005 with then-Montgomery County District Attorney Bruce
Castor. Cosby's lawyers say Castor promised not to prosecute the
comedian if he agreed to testify in a civil case brought by his
accuser, Andrea Constand.
Castor has backed that account in an email sent in September
to his successor as district attorney. In that email, Castor
said he had reached a binding deal with Cosby's lawyers.
The defense has not produced any written agreement, a point
made by prosecutors in seeking to undermine Castor's story.
"Cosby had good attorneys," said Anne Poulin, a law
professor at Villanova University in Pennsylvania. "If they had
negotiated something, I think they would have gotten something
in writing."
But in court papers filed on Thursday, Cosby's lawyers said
prosecutors had waited so long to bring charges that evidence
verifying the agreement had disappeared.
Cosby's former lawyer has since died, and documents that
might have corroborated the deal have been lost, they said.
Wesley Oliver, a law professor at Duquesne University in
Pennsylvania, said it was highly unlikely that a document as
critical as a non-prosecution agreement would go missing.
"This is not like some receipt for his taxes in 1953," he
said. "This is a get-out-of-jail free card. This is something
you keep in a safety deposit box in a temperature-controlled
room."
Castor may appear at the hearing to testify that he promised
not to prosecute in exchange for Cosby's civil testimony.
Castor's lawyer, Robert Pugh, said he had advised Castor not to
comment publicly on the case.
Kevin Steele, who was elected last year as Montgomery
County's district attorney after vowing during the campaign to
work on charging Cosby, cited Cosby's recently unsealed
testimony as crucial evidence in filing criminal charges last
month.
Cosby has portrayed the encounter as consensual but
acknowledged giving Constand Benadryl and wine, which she claims
incapacitated her.
Cosby's lawyers did not return a call for further comment.
Even if Castor's claim is taken at face value, prosecutors
have argued the deal did not carry formal immunity without a
judge's approval under state law. In addition, they have said
Castor did not have the authority to make such an arrangement.
Poulin, the Villanova professor, said she would be "shocked"
if a judge found Castor had the power to "bind his office in
perpetuity."
She also said that if a non-prosecution agreement really
existed, Cosby could have sought a formal order of immunity from
the judge overseeing the civil case.
That said, some experts said a judge could find that if
Cosby relied on Castor's promise, it would be unfair for him to
suffer the consequences.
Judy Ritter, a law professor at Widener University in
Delaware, said the judge was unlikely to dismiss the entire case
but could theoretically bar prosecutors from using Cosby's civil
testimony.
"That depends on the finding of the facts," she said. "Who
promised what, and what was said?"