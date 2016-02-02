By Daniel Kelley
| Philadelphia
Philadelphia Feb 2 Lawyers for disgraced
comedian Bill Cosby on Tuesday will urge a Pennsylvania judge to
throw out criminal charges of sexual assault against him,
arguing that the case violates a prosecutor's decade old
agreement not to charge Cosby.
Cosby, 78, is set to appear in a criminal court in
Norristown, Pennsylvania, where he was charged in December with
the 2004 assault of Andrea Constand, a former women's basketball
team manager at Temple University in Philadelphia, Cosby's alma
mater.
Dozens of women have accused Cosby of assaults stretching
back decades, but the prosecution brought by the Montgomery
County district attorney's office is the only criminal case he
has faced. Constand, now 44, said Cosby plied her with drugs and
alcohol before sexually assaulting her.
Cosby's lawyers have asked Common Pleas Court Judge Steven
O'Neill to dismiss the case, citing a supposed agreement reached
in 2005 with then-District Attorney Bruce Castor.
Under that deal, Cosby's lawyers say, Castor promised not to
prosecute Cosby over Constand's allegations if he agreed to
testify under oath in a civil lawsuit she filed against him.
A judge last year unsealed that testimony, in which Cosby
acknowledged giving her Benadryl, an anti-allergy medication,
but portrayed the encounter as consensual. Prosecutors are
generally free to use civil depositions as evidence in criminal
cases.
Castor is prepared to testify that he told Cosby's lawyers
he would not bring charges in exchange for the testimony,
according to court papers.
But prosecutors have said in court filings that no
documentation exists to corroborate any such agreement.
Moreover, they argue, Castor did not have the authority to bar
his office forever from pursuing criminal charges against Cosby.
The Constand allegations played a crucial role in last
year's campaign for district attorney, which pitted Castor
against Kevin Steele.
Steele, who attacked Castor during the race for failing to
prosecute Cosby, won election in November and then charged Cosby
just before the statute of limitations expired.
The accusations by more than 50 women have destroyed the
reputation of the once-beloved Cosby, whose father-figure
persona made him a popular entertainer for years.
(Reporting by Daniel Kelley; Writing by Joseph Ax; editing by
Grant McCool)