LOS ANGELES, April 14 Lawyers for comedian Bill
Cosby and a woman accusing him of sexually abusing her as a
child were due to face off in a California courtroom on Thursday
over a defense bid to dismiss her lawsuit for reasons related to
the statute of limitations.
Cosby, 78, whose career and public image as the model
American family man have been shattered by mounting allegations
of sexual misconduct, lost a previous bid to fend off the same
lawsuit on similar grounds last year.
His accuser in that case, Judy Huth, now in her 50s, sued
Cosby in December 2014, alleging that he plied her with alcohol
and molested her during an encounter at the Playboy Mansion in
Los Angeles in 1974, when she was 15.
Cosby has called Huth's account a fabrication and asserted
that her case against him grew out of a failed extortion
attempt.
Huth is one more than 50 women who have come forward over
the past two years to publicly accuse Cosby of rape and other
forms of sexual abuse. Most involve incidents said to have
occurred a decade ago or more, too long to be criminally
prosecuted, or even litigated in civil court.
But authorities in Pennsylvania charged the entertainer in
December with sexually assaulting a woman in 2005. And at least
nine other women - eight of them in Massachusetts - are
currently suing Cosby for defamation, claiming they were smeared
by his public assertions that their allegations of sexual
wrongdoing were false.
Huth, however, filed her suit under a California law
allowing victims of childhood abuse to sue beyond the statute of
limitations if, within the last three years, they have realized
they suffered from psychological damage that previously was
repressed.
Cosby's lawyers have countered that Huth's claim fails to
meet that test, saying she "unsuccessfully tried to sell her
story to the tabloids nearly a decade ago."
"This fact belies the allegations in the lawsuit that (Huth)
only just discovered the basis for her claims within the past
three years," defense lawyers argued in their court filing.
According to Cosby's lawyers, Huth sued the comedian only after
unsuccessfully trying to extort him for hush money.
Cosby's lawyers also have sought dismissal of Huth's
complaint on grounds that she lacked the required certification
from mental health professionals to support her claims.
Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Craig Kaplan was
expected to hear arguments from both sides and possibly render a
ruling on Thursday.
(Reporting by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles)