By Dan Whitcomb
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES May 17 A woman who has accused Bill
Cosby of drugging and molesting her at a Playboy Mansion party
in 2008, when she was a minor, has filed a second lawsuit
accusing Playboy founder Hugh Hefner of conspiring in the
assault.
Chloe Goins, one of dozens of women who have made
allegations against Cosby, 78, claimed in her Los Angeles
Superior Court lawsuit that Hefner was liable because he hosted
the party and suggested she and a friend have drinks with the
comic.
"Additionally, defendant Hefner knew or should have known
that defendant Cosby over the years had a propensity for
intoxicating and or drugging young women and taking advantage of
them sexually and against their will or while they were
unconscious," Goins asserted in the lawsuit.
A spokesman for Cosby declined to comment on the lawsuit.
Representatives for Hefner, 90, could not be reached for comment
on Tuesday afternoon.
In October 2015 Goins, who has said she was 17 at the time
of the alleged assault, sued Cosby in U.S. District Court in Los
Angeles, claiming "childhood sexual abuse" and seeking more than
$75,000 in damages.
The New York Daily News reported that Goins, now 26,
withdrew that case in February as she prepared to file the new
action naming Hefner.
Goins' attorney, Spencer Kuvin, could not immediately be
reached for comment on the lawsuit.
Los Angeles prosecutors in January declined to file criminal
charges against Cosby in connection with the alleged incident,
citing insufficient evidence and the statute of limitations.
Goins is among more than 50 women who have made accusations
against Cosby that include drugging, sexual harassment, sexual
assault and rape.
In most cases, the incidents date back decades, putting them
outside the statute of limitations for legal action.
Last month a California judge refused Cosby's second attempt
to dismiss a lawsuit brought by a woman who accused the
entertainer of sexually abusing her at the Playboy Mansion when
she was 15.
In New York, a federal judge ruled against Cosby's effort to
compel the publisher of New York magazine to provide access to
unedited interviews of six women who are suing him.
(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb)