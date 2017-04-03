April 3 Comedian Bill Cosby was due back in a
Pennsylvania courtroom on Monday where his lawyers and state
prosecutors will wrangle over what evidence can be admitted at
his trial in June on criminal charges of sexual assault.
The Montgomery County district attorney's office is seeking
to use excerpts from Cosby's autobiography as well as statements
he made in a 1991 television interview in which he described the
power of an aphrodisiac he called "Spanish fly" to persuade
women to engage in sexual conduct with him.
Meanwhile, lawyers for the 79-year-old entertainer want the
trial judge to bar prosecutors from mentioning the confidential
civil settlement he signed in 2006 with his accuser, Andrea
Constand, a former basketball coach at Temple University.
The Pennsylvania case is the only criminal prosecution Cosby
faces after more than 50 women leveled sexual misconduct
allegations at him stretching back decades. Cosby, whose career
and wholesome image were shattered by the accusations, has said
every sexual encounter was consensual.
Like numerous other women, Constand has accused Cosby of
giving her pills in order to incapacitate her.
In court documents filed last week, prosecutors said Cosby's
description of Spanish fly demonstrated his long-held interest
in "date-rape drugs."
"He explained that all it took was a single drop into a
woman's drink, and she was then yours," prosecutors wrote in
recounting Cosby's 1991 appearance on CNN's "Larry King Live."
But Cosby's lawyers responded that the comments were jokes
intended to entertain his audience and had nothing to do with
the present case.
"These jokes are not about Mr. Cosby, not about assault, and
not about rendering anyone unconscious," his lawyers wrote.
In addition, defense lawyers plan to ask Court of Common
Pleas Judge Steven O'Neill to keep jurors from hearing about the
settlement he signed with Constand in her civil case, arguing
that it could be seen as evidence of criminal guilt.
A federal judge in 2015 released excerpts from a deposition
Cosby gave in Constand's civil case in which Cosby acknowledged
having obtained Quaaludes, the brand name for a sedative widely
abused as a recreational drug in the 1970s, with the intent of
giving the pills to young women in order to have sex with them.
The two sides in the criminal case are also expected to
argue over how to proceed with jury selection, given the amount
of publicity that the case has generated.
