Barry Manilow feared disappointing fans by coming out as gay
NEW YORK Barry Manilow has spoken publicly for the first time about being gay, saying he feared he would disappoint his mostly female fan base had he come out decades ago.
Katie Couric's syndicated daytime talk show will end its run next year after two seasons, Couric and Walt Disney Co's (DIS.N) ABC announced on Thursday.
The network and Couric said they "mutually agreed" there will not be a third season of the show, which is called "Katie." Production will continue through June, they said.
Couric, who has hosted high-profile programs on all three major U.S. television networks, is joining Internet company Yahoo Inc (YHOO.O) next year as a global anchor who will head a team of correspondents and help shape news coverage.
Previously, Couric was the popular co-anchor of NBC's morning program, "Today." She left Comcast-owned (CMCSA.O) NBC for CBS News (CBS.N) in 2006 to become the first female to host the nightly news on her own.
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine)
LOS ANGELES A thousand-year-old Japanese poem inspired filmmaker Makoto Shinkai to create "Your Name," an animated story that weaves love and time travel into what he called a message of hope for Japanese millennials.
LOS ANGELES, Spice Girl Melanie 'Mel B' Brown was granted a restraining order against her estranged husband after filing court papers claiming he had emotionally and physically abused her for much of their 10-year marriage.