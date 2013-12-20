Dec 19 Journalist Katie Couric's syndicated daytime talk show will end its run next year after two seasons, Couric and Walt Disney Co's ABC announced on Thursday.

The network and Couric said they "mutually agreed" there will not be a third season of the show, which is called "Katie." Production will continue through June, they said.

Couric, who has hosted high-profile programs on all three major U.S. television networks, is joining Internet company Yahoo Inc next year as a global anchor who will head a team of correspondents and help shape news coverage.

Previously, Couric was the popular co-anchor of NBC's morning program, "Today." She left Comcast-owned NBC for CBS News in 2006 to become the first female to host the nightly news on her own.