BRIEF-Chinese Strategic Holdings Ltd posts quarterly revenue HK$1.9 million
* Qtrly loss attributable to owners of company HK$ 41.1 million versus loss of HK$ 122.6 million
HONG KONG, July 21 (IFR) - Bruce Cairnduff, Credit Agricole's Asia debt capital markets head, is relocating to London, according to sources familiar with the matter.
Cairnduff moved to Hong Kong from London with the bank in 2012.
His new role in London has yet to be finalised. (Reporting By Spencer Anderson; editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)
* Qtrly loss attributable to owners of company HK$ 41.1 million versus loss of HK$ 122.6 million
* Supreme court of Mauritius approved scheme of arrangement between IIML Advisors and IL&FS Investment Advisors Source text - http://bit.ly/2pjF3pk Further company coverage: