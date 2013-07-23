MADRID, July 23 Oscar-winning Spanish actress
Penelope Cruz gave birth to her second child with husband Javier
Bardem, a girl, on Monday in a Madrid hospital, a source
familiar with the situation said.
Spanish media reported the birth earlier on Tuesday, citing
a hospital representative, though Madrid's Clinica Ruber
declined to confirm the news and representatives for Cruz and
Bardem could not be reached for comment.
Cruz, 39, was still in hospital on Tuesday, the source said,
speaking on condition of anonymity.
She married fellow Oscar winner Bardem in 2010 and the
couple had their first child, a boy named Leo, in Los Angeles
two and half years ago.
Cruz and Bardem are the only Spanish actors to have won
academy awards, both for supporting roles. They first met on the
set of a Spanish film in 1992 but got together after starring in
Woody Allen's 2008 comedy "Vicky Cristina Barcelona".
They are due to appear together in supporting roles in "The
Counselor", a film directed by Ridley Scott, scheduled for
release later this year.
(Reporting by Teresa Medrano; Writing by Sarah White; Editing
by Julien Toyer and Robin Pomeroy)