NEW YORK, June 17 Pop singer Miley Cyrus daubed
glitter and paint over magazine covers showing transgender
reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner, then donated them to a gala
auction, raising $69,000 for AIDS research.
Former Olympic athlete Bruce Jenner, who has been
transitioning to life as a woman, revealed her new name Caitlyn
Jenner earlier this month, when she appeared on the cover of
Vanity Fair in a strapless white corset.
Cyrus decorated Jenner's hair and corset in bold colours and
gave the customised covers to the Foundation for AIDS research
(amfAR). Both were also signed by Jenner.
The charity used its Inspiration Gala in New York on
Tuesday night to honour the 22-year-old "Wrecking Ball" singer,
and U.S. television host Andy Cohen, for their support of the
fight against AIDS.
"I feel undeserving ... this is too much," Cyrus said on the
gala's red carpet.
Cyrus is also known for her Happy Hippie Foundation, which
helps raise funds and awareness for LGBT and homeless youth.
