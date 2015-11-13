LOS ANGELES Nov 13 "Harry Potter" actor Daniel
Radcliffe said he would never stop feeling lucky as he was
honoured with a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame.
Radcliffe, who grew up in the spotlight after landing the
coveted role of Harry Potter at 11, got emotional at Thursday's
ceremony on the famed boulevard, thanking his parents and
telling the crowd how he had not taken his career for granted.
"Regardless of what kind day I was having, I was always
lucky because there was always a film to make ... Dog died - go
make a movie. Failed some exams - go make a movie. Had your
first kiss - go celebrate by making a goddamn movie," he said.
"If you get to work in this job, you are by sheer virtue of
statistics one of the luckiest people on earth so none of us who
are lucky enough to do this should ever forget that and I
promise you that I won't. I'll never stop feeling lucky to be
here and be a part of this."
Since finishing the "Harry Potter" movies in 2011, based on
the books by J.K. Rowling, the 26-year-old Briton has starred in
films such as "The Woman in Black" and "Horns" as well as on
stage in "Equus" and "How to Succeed in Business Without Really
Trying".
Radcliffe will next be seen on cinema screens in "Victor
Frankenstein", out from Nov. 25.
(Reporting by Reuters Television in Los Angeles; Writing by
Marie-Louise Gumuchian in London; Editing by Mark Heinrich)