BRIEF-SIM Technology Group says unaudited monthly revenue for April 2017 is HK$187.6 mln
* Unaudited monthly revenue of group for month of april 2017 is approximately hk$187.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 12 New York Times media columnist David Carr died at the newspaper's office on Thursday, the paper reported. He was 58.
Carr penned the widely-read Media Equation column that appeared in the Monday business section and focused on "media as it intersects with business, culture and government," according to his biography on the New York Times website.
The Times did not provide a cause of death. (Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by Kim Coghill)
MUNICH, May 10 German industrial gases group Linde expects to complete its planned $70 billion merger of equals with U.S. peer Praxair in 2018 if negotiations are successfully completed, Chief Executive Aldo Belloni told shareholders on Wednesday.