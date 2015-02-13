NEW YORK Feb 13 The New York City medical examiner's office said on Friday it is investigating the death of New York Times media columnist David Carr, a day after he collapsed at the newspaper's office and died at age 58.

Carr, who wrote the popular Media Equation column covering the intersection of media with business, culture and government, was discovered unresponsive in the paper's newsroom at 9 p.m. on Thursday (0200 GMT) and was later pronounced dead, the Times said.

The medical examiner's office will perform an examination as early as Friday or Saturday, said spokeswoman Julie Bolcer.

Bolcer declined to specify whether an autopsy would be conducted or which tests would be performed and when results might be expected.

"Sometimes on the day of the examination they can have results. Sometimes they find that further studies are needed," Bolcer said.

Carr also reported for the paper's culture section and featured prominently in "Page One: Inside The New York Times," a 2011 documentary on the publication.

He moderated a panel discussion earlier on Thursday on "Citizenfour," the documentary that chronicles the leaking of documents by former U.S. government security contractor Edward Snowden, with director Laura Poitras, journalist Glenn Greenwald, and Snowden, the paper said.

Carr's memoir, "The Night of the Gun," which centered on his recovery from drug addiction, was published in 2008 by Simon and Schuster.

Carr was the second well-known U.S. journalist to have died suddenly in New York in the past two days.

On Wednesday, veteran CBS News correspondent Bob Simon was killed in a car accident on Manhattan's West Side at the age of 73. Simon's decades-long career included covering major overseas conflicts and surviving Iraqi prison. (Reporting by Barbara Goldberg; Editing by Sandra Maler)