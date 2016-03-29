David Cassidy, the onetime star of "The Partridge Family" 1970s TV series, agreed to give up his driver's license for five years after pleading no contest to charges involving a hit-and-run with another vehicle in Florida, the Sun Sentinel newspaper reported.

Cassidy, 65, will also spend two years on probation over the September 2015 infraction, the Fort Lauderdale-based newspaper said. He was charged with reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident and driving with a suspended license, court records showed.

His lawyer could not immediately be reached for comment on Monday's court proceeding.

Cassidy has had a series of legal issues, including arrests on drunk driving charges in Florida, New York and California in recent years. His Florida home was auctioned off after a bankruptcy filing last year.

He won fame with the musical TV sitcom with Shirley Jones that ran from 1970 to 1974, his career soaring with hit songs such as "Cherish" and "I Think I Love You." Cassidy appeared in several stage shows after his solo singing career waned and competed on the "Celebrity Apprentice" reality TV show in 2011.

(Reporting by Letitia Stein in Tampa, Florida; editing by Grant McCool)