By Zachary Fagenson
| MIAMI, Sept 9
MIAMI, Sept 9 Former TV star and teen idol David
Cassidy is auctioning off his Florida home on Wednesday after a
bankruptcy filing, the breakup of his third marriage and several
arrests for drunken driving.
Cassidy, 65, whose hits "Cherish" and "I Think I Love You"
had teenage girls swooning in the 1970s, bought the 7,000
square-foot, five-bedroom waterfront house in Fort Lauderdale
for about $1.1 million in 2001.
The once baby-faced star of "The Partridge Family" TV series
spent five years refurbishing everything from the stained pine
floors to the pool and patio and installing heavy wood doors
recovered from a razed Mexican church. Much of the furniture
will be included in the auction price, according to Fisher
Auction Co.
Cassidy filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection earlier
this year listing assets and debts of up to $10 million.
The bankruptcy filing followed three arrests for drunken
driving since 2010 and a court-ordered stay in rehab.
In 2014, Cassidy's third wife, Sue, filed for divorce after
23 years of marriage.
Bidders for Cassidy's home are being asked to show proof of
financing or assets in excess of $3 million in order to take
part in Wednesday's auction.
Cassidy appeared in several stage shows after his career as
a solo singer declined, and played an aging former teen
heartthrob in the short-lived 2009 TV comedy "Ruby & the
Rockits." He was also a member of the "Celebrity Apprentice"
reality TV show in 2011.
