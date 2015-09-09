(Adds bids)

By Zachary Fagenson

MIAMI, Sept 9 Former TV star and teen idol David Cassidy auctioned off his Florida home on Wednesday after a bankruptcy filing, the breakup of his third marriage and several arrests for drunken driving.

Cassidy, 65, whose hits "Cherish" and "I Think I Love You" had teenage girls swooning in the 1970s, bought the 7,000 square-foot (650 square-meter), five-bedroom waterfront house in Fort Lauderdale for about $1.1 million in 2001.

The highest price offered by four registered bidders was $1.8 million. The price will go before a bankruptcy judge for approval next week.

The once baby-faced star of "The Partridge Family" TV series spent five years refurbishing everything from the stained pine floors to the pool and patio and installing heavy wood doors recovered from a razed Mexican church. Much of the furniture was included in the auction price, according to Fisher Auction Co.

Cassidy filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection earlier this year, listing assets and debts of up to $10 million.

The bankruptcy filing followed three arrests for drunken driving since 2010 and a court-ordered stay in rehab.

In 2014, Cassidy's third wife, Sue, filed for divorce after 23 years of marriage.

Bidders for Cassidy's home were asked to show proof of financing or assets in excess of $3 million in order to take part in Wednesday's auction.

Cassidy appeared in several stage shows after his career as a solo singer declined, and played an aging former teen heartthrob in the short-lived 2009 TV comedy "Ruby & the Rockits." He was also a member of the "Celebrity Apprentice" reality TV show in 2011. (Reporting by Zachary Fagenson; Editing by Jill Serjeant, David Adams and Peter Cooney)