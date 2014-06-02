* Davis won two Emmy awards for "The Bob Cummings Show"
By Will Dunham
June 1 Comic actress Ann B. Davis, who played
the devoted housekeeper Alice on the television sitcom "The
Brady Bunch" and won two Emmy awards as the forever-single
secretary Schultzy on "The Bob Cummings Show," died on Sunday at
age 88.
Davis fell and hit her head on Saturday morning, CNN
reported, citing a close friend of Davis, Bishop William Frey.
She suffered a subdural hematoma and never regained
consciousness, Frey told CNN.
Davis' agent Robert Malcolm told The New York Times that
Davis, who lived in San Antonio, Texas, had been in excellent
health and had used a walker.
Davis' character helped keep a large, blended family
functioning on "The Brady Bunch" by offering advice and
wisecracks to busy parents and frantic kids, or simply by making
meatloaf for eight. She was known for her light blue
housekeeper's uniform with a white apron.
Behind the scenes, Davis provided a model of acting
professionalism to the show's six child actors, who on occasion
were driven more by hormones and mischief than reason.
The "Brady Bunch" was among the first U.S. television shows
to focus on a non-traditional family. Robert Reed's character,
architect Mike Brady, was a widowed father of three boys.
Florence Henderson's character Carol Brady was a single mother -
the show was vague as to why - who had three daughters. They get
married in the first episode in September 1969.
The series made its debut amid cultural tumult in the United
States but remained invariably cheery and avoided controversy
during its five seasons on the ABC network. It ran during a TV
era populated with caustic sitcoms such as "All in the Family,"
"Maude" and "Sanford and Son."
In 1994, Davis wrote of the wholesome "The Brady Bunch":
"Wouldn't we all love to have belonged to a perfect family, with
brothers and sisters to lean on and where every problem is
solved in 23-1/2 minutes?"
After the cancellation of the original series in 1974, she
appeared on later incarnations of the show, including "The Brady
Bunch Variety Hour" (1976-1977), "The Brady Brides" (1981), "A
Very Brady Christmas" (1988) and "The Bradys" (1990). She also
made a cameo appearance in "The Brady Bunch Movie," a successful
1995 big-screen spoof of the series.
She wrote "Alice's Brady Bunch Cookbook" in 1994.
Davis already was a well-known TV actress when she landed
the "Brady Bunch" role of Alice Nelson. She thrived as Charmaine
"Schultzy" Schultz on "The Bob Cummings Show," which ran from
1955 to 1959.
Her character was a single secretary who had a crush on her
boss - a bachelor photographer played by Cummings. She won Emmy
awards for her role in 1958 and 1959 and was also nominated in
1956 and 1957.
Davis received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1960
following the success of the series.
She was born in 1926 in Schenectady, New York, with a twin
sister named Harriet. In the 1970s, she stepped away from show
business to join a religious community, occasionally returning
for roles in the various "Brady Bunch" projects. She never
married.
