By David DeKok
| HARRISBURG, Pa., Sept 16
HARRISBURG, Pa., Sept 16 A remote Pennsylvania
country house and horse farm that the late Monkees lead singer
and teen heartthrob Davy Jones called home for nearly 30 years
is on the market.
The six-bedroom, 3,388-square-foot house, which sits on 15.5
acres (6 hectares), is in Beavertown, a community of 945 people
in central Pennsylvania about 53 miles (85 km) north of
Harrisburg. Jones went there in 1985 to work with a book
collaborator and fell in love with the surrounding horse
country.
The British-born Jones died in March 2012 while attending to
racehorses he kept near his winter home in Florida.
Real estate agent Melissa Laniewski said on Tuesday the list
price for the home known as "Spruce Lawn" is $389,000. An old
church in Beavertown that Jones bought, intending to convert it
into a pop culture museum and performance space, is priced at
$60,000.
While the exterior of the 1920 house has some "deferred
maintenance" issues, the realtor said, the interior is in solid
shape, with French doors and leaded glass.
Only pre-qualified buyers may see house, not the merely
curious. Laniewski said one fan who called berated her for the
limited number of interior photos of the house posted on
Zillow.com, a restriction imposed by Jones' daughters.
Jones came to America from England in 1963 to play the role
of Artful Dodger in Oliver!, a Broadway musical. In 1966, he and
three other young men were recruited for the Monkees, a band
created for a TV series that ran until 1968.
He sang lead on many of the band's numerous hits, including
"Daydream Believer" and "I Wanna Be Free."
Jones, who at 5 feet, 3 inches (1.6-metre) tall rode as a
jockey in his teen years, sheltered rescue horses on his farm
and had 15 of them when he died. The proceeds from the real
estate sales will go to a foundation set up to care for the
horses.
(Editing by Barbara Goldberg and Doina Chiacu)