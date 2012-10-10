Actress Debbie Reynolds attends an event celebrating the 100th anniversary of The Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, California June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten/Files

LOS ANGELES Veteran singer and actress Debbie Reynolds was hospitalized in Los Angeles over the weekend after a bad reaction to medication but is expected to be released on Wednesday, her manager said.

"Ms. Reynolds had an adverse reaction to some medicine and is on the mend and hopefully will be released today," manager Milt Suchin said in an email. He did not provide details.

Reynolds, 80, who starred in the classic movie musical "Singin' in the Rain" and dozens of other films in the 1950s and 1960s, is one of Hollywood's enduring legends.

Married three times, the actress shared a husband with Elizabeth Taylor when Eddie Fisher left Reynolds for her violet-eyed rival in a 1950s scandal. Reynolds also had her own TV comedy, "The Debbie Reynolds Show," in 1969, and continues to make guest appearances in movies and TV shows.

Celebrity website TMZ.com said Reynolds had canceled all upcoming appearances for the next three months. But Suchin said the actress was taking a "wait and see" approach based on the advice of doctors.

"It's too soon to make a decision right now. But the prognosis is excellent," Suchin said.

