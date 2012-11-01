LOS ANGELES Oct 31 Singer-composer Bill Dees,
best known for his songwriting collaboration with Roy Orbison on
the hits "Oh, Pretty Woman" and "It's Over," has died at age 73
in Mountain Home, Arkansas, according to an obituary posted
online by a local funeral home.
Dees, a Texas native who got his start in the 1950s with a
high school band called the Five Bops, is credited with writing
scores of songs in all, some recorded by such performers as
Johnny Cash, Loretta Lynn and Glen Campbell.
But Dees' most fruitful collaboration was his work with
fellow Texan Orbison, with whom he teamed up to write Orbison's
signature hit, "Oh, Pretty Woman," which was featured years
later in the soundtrack to the movie "Pretty Woman," starring
Julia Roberts and Richard Gere.
The band Van Halen also scored a hit with a cover version of
"Oh, Pretty Woman."
Other Orbison tunes Dees co-wrote included "It's Over,"
"Crawling Back," "Communication Breakdown," "Walk On,"
"Windsurfer" and "So This Is Love."
Dees died last week, on Oct. 24, at Mountain Home, where he
had lived since 1989, according to an announcement posted on the
website of the Kirby & Family Funeral Home, where a memorial
service is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 3.
