LOS ANGELES, April 3 Actor Johnny Depp is
engaged to marry actress Amber Heard, who he calls "a Southern
belle and sweet as can be and very good for me" in an interview
with NBC's "Today" show to air on Friday.
The 50-year-old "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor confirmed
the news days after he was spotted wearing a woman's engagement
ring on his left index hand, which set off speculation that he
was to wed Heard.
Heard, a 27-year-old Texas native, co-starred with Depp in
2011's "The Rum Diary." The following year, Depp split from his
long-time partner, the French actress Vanessa Paridis, with whom
he has two children.
Depp, who is currently promoting his new sci-fi film
"Transcendence," also called Heard "a wonderful girl. She's
sharp as a tack," according to a "Today" transcript released on
Thursday.
Depp's representatives did not respond to requests for
comment.
