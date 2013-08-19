A PICTURE AND ITS STORY-North Korea on parade
SEOUL, April 15 Covering a North Korean military parade is an emotional rollercoaster. Foreign journalists stand just metres from the action in Pyongyang's Kim Il Sung Square.
LOS ANGELES Aug 19 Veteran U.S. actor Dick Van Dyke, best known for his long-running 1960s television comedy and his role in the hit film "Mary Poppins," survived a car fire on a Los Angeles-area freeway on Monday, the California Highway Patrol said.
A six-second video clip posted on Twitter by his wife showed the 87-year-old performer's charred vehicle on the freeway and a brief glimpse of the actor talking to officials at the scene. Van Dyke appeared unharmed in the video clip.
"He's fine, thank God," his wife, Arlene Van Dyke, said in a caption accompanying the clip. (Reporting and writing by Steve Gorman; additional reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)
PYONGYANG/SEOUL, April 15 North Korea displayed what appeared to be new long-range and submarine-based missiles on the 105th birth anniversary of its founding father, Kim Il Sung, on Saturday, as a nuclear-powered U.S. aircraft carrier group steamed towards the region.