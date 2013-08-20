(Adds quotes from actor, details of incident)
By Steve Gorman and Eric Kelsey
LOS ANGELES Aug 19 Veteran actor Dick Van Dyke,
best known for his hit television comedy of the 1960s, survived
a car fire unscathed on Monday when a passerby pulled him from
the smoldering vehicle before it burst into flames on the side
of a Los Angeles-area freeway.
A spokesman for the California Highway Patrol confirmed that
the 87-year-old performer was the driver seen slumped over the
steering wheel of a Jaguar that was reported to be on fire on
the shoulder of the Ventura Freeway.
Van Dyke said a group of motorists who stopped to render
assistance, one of them apparently an off-duty firefighter, saw
him huddled in the driver's seat while he was trying to place a
call for help and pulled him out of the car to safety.
"They thought I had passed out so they yanked me out of the
car," Van Dyke recounted in an interview with the celebrity news
website TMZ.com, saying he had not initially realized that his
car was burning.
"It just started making a noise, and I thought I had a flat
at first, then it started to smoke, then it burned to a crisp,"
he said smiling. He added that he was unhurt and got out of the
vehicle "long before" it went up in flames.
Still, he counted himself lucky to be alive.
"Not only that, there was a fireman, a nurse and a cop just
happened to be passing by. Somebody's looking after me."
The actor's publicist, Bob Palmer, said the car, a "brand
new" Jaguar, inexplicably caught fire after Van Dyke heard an
unusual noise while driving and pulled over to the shoulder of
the freeway.
He quoted Van Dyke, who had been on his way to a dental
appointment, saying afterward, "The only thing I'm embarrassed
about is that I could never figure out that damned car."
'HE'S FINE, THANK GOD'
Firefighters were "quickly able to extinguish the flames and
evaluate the driver's medical condition. He did not require
transport to a medical facility," Los Angeles city fire
department spokesman Erik Scott said.
Palmer said the actor was back at his home and was fine.
A six-second video clip posted on Twitter by Van Dyke's
wife, Arlene, showed the performer's charred vehicle on the
freeway and a brief glimpse of the actor talking to officials at
the scene. Van Dyke appeared unharmed in the video clip.
A caption accompanying the clip said: "Van Dyke's melted car
... He's fine thank God!!"
The tall, lanky actor, whose air of affability and gift for
physical comedy helped make "The Dick Van Dyke Show" one of the
most beloved sitcoms in U.S. television history, received a
lifetime achievement award from the Screen Actors Guild in
January.
The sitcom, co-starring Mary Tyler Moore as his wife, ran on
CBS from the fall of 1961 to the fall of 1966 and continued on
in syndicated reruns for decades. His role as the comedy writer
and family man Rob Petrie, earned him three Emmy awards.
Van Dyke also starred in the family musical movies "Mary
Poppins" and "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang," and the original
Broadway cast of the Tony-winning musical "Bye Bye Birdie." He
reprised his stage role for a 1963 film version of that show.
He scored another prime-time hit with the crime drama
"Diagnosis Murder" in the 1990s and early 2000s.
(Additional reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Cynthia
Johnston and Eric Walsh)