SAN FRANCISCO Nov 11 Pioneering burlesque star
Carol Doda, credited with launching the American topless-dancing
scene from a go-go club in San Francisco more than half a
century ago, has died aged 78, friends said on Tuesday.
Doda, whose likeness still graces a tall, lighted billboard
outside the Condor Club where she performed for over 20 years,
succumbed to complications from kidney disease and died on
Monday at a San Francisco hospital, according to media reports.
Doda was working as a waitress and go-go dancer at the
Condor in the city's North Beach district in 1964 when she first
appeared topless, without "pasties" over her nipples, sparking a
sensation that was soon emulated in other nightspots.
She was not the first stripper to go completely
bare-breasted but the first to do so in a U.S. venue where it
was legally sanctioned, according to Condor assistant manager
Mike Rickson. He said Doda obtained a special permit from the
city to dance topless in addition to a license to serve alcohol.
"She launched the topless craze that swept San Francisco and
the nation in the 1960s," historian and author Ernie Beyl told
the San Francisco Chronicle.
The newspaper called hers the "the first topless dancing act
of widespread note in America." And Doda took the phenomenon a
step further in 1972, when she began going bottomless -
essentially nude - on stage as well, Rickson said.
As her fame quickly grew, so did her bust line, which she
enlarged with silicone injections to ultimately render size-44
breasts popularly referred to as "the new Twin Peaks of San
Francisco."
Longtime friend and San Francisco publicist Lee Houskeeper
remembered Doda as an "incredible force of nature" who emerged
at the dawn of the sexual revolution.
"When the beatniks were handing the torch to the hippies, a
girl named Carol Doda changed the world from a pole at the
corner of Columbus Avenue and Broadway," he said.
Famous for making her entrance atop a grand piano lowered
from the ceiling, Doda was arrested once, during a police raid
on the Condor in 1965, but she was acquitted and continued to
dance at the club until quitting in 1985.
She went on to start a rock band, the Lucky Stiffs, and
later opened a San Francisco lingerie shop. She also appeared in
the 1968 film "Head," featuring the made-for-TV pop music group
the Monkees. She played a character named Sally Silicone.
