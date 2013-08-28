NEW YORK Aug 28 Michael Douglas and Catherine
Zeta-Jones have separated in what could spell the end of their
nearly 13-year marriage, People magazine reported on Wednesday.
Douglas and Zeta-Jones, both Oscar winners and among
Hollywood's most high-profile couples, have in recent months
vacationed separately, appeared at red carpet events without the
other and are ostensibly living apart, the magazine said in its
new issue, citing "two close confidants" of the couple.
"They're taking a break," one person told the magazine,
which added that neither star has filed for divorce nor moved
toward a legal separation.
Douglas' New York office had no comment on the report, and
representatives of Zeta-Jones did not respond to requests
seeking comment.
Douglas, 68, and Zeta-Jones, 43, married in 2000 and have
two children. Both have struggled with health issues in recent
years.
Zeta-Jones said in April that she was seeking help for
bipolar disorder, her second-known trip to a healthcare facility
for the condition since 2011 when she sought treatment for what
aides said was the stress of coping with Douglas' advanced
throat cancer diagnosis in 2010 and subsequent treatment.
"The stress has taken a toll on their marriage," People
quoted a friend as saying.
The A-list couple decided to spend time apart shortly after
Douglas returned from the Cannes Film Festival in France in May,
where his Emmy-nominated movie about Liberace, "Behind the
Candelabra," was screened.
They first met in 1998 at the Deauville Film Festival in
France, began dating the following year, got engaged on New
Year's Eve of 1999 and co-starred in the 2000 release "Traffic."
Zeta-Jones, most recently seen in the summer release "Red
2," had at that point recently returned from round of treatment
to monitor her bipolar disorder, the magazine said.
Douglas has won Oscars as a producer of the 1975 best
picture "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" and as best actor in
1987's "Wall Street." Zeta-Jones won her best supporting actress
Academy Award for the 2002 musical "Chicago."
(Reporting by Chris Michaud; Editing by Philip Barbara)