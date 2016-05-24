TORONTO May 24 The lead singer of Canadian rock
band the Tragically Hip, Gord Downie, has been diagnosed with
terminal brain cancer but the band will go on tour this summer
because it "feels like the right thing to do," the band said on
Tuesday.
Downie, 52, who has been recognized as one of Canada's
greatest songwriters, was diagnosed in December and has been
"fighting hard," the band said on its website and its Facebook
page.
"So after 30-some years together as The Tragically Hip,
thousands of shows, and hundreds of tours ... We've decided to
do another one," the band said in a statement. "This feels like
the right thing to do now, for Gord, and for all of us."
The band said it will release details of the tour later this
week.
The Hip started in the mid-1980s as a cover band playing to
university students and small pubs in Kingston, Ontario, and
worked its way into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in 2005,
collecting dozens of awards along the way.
Downie has written songs about Canada's land, history and
culture in a style that won airplay on both classic and
alternative rock radio stations.
"Gord Downie" was the top-trending term on Twitter in Canada
Tuesday morning after the news of his illness broke. Several
Canadian journalists and musicians expressed their shock and
dismay on the social media platform.
"Gord Downie is the voice of open highway in the Canadian
summer, with the window down and the radio up. Thank you, Gord,"
wrote Sean Fitz-Gerald (@SeanFitz_Gerald), a reporter for the
Toronto Star.
"Slapped awake by news radio this morning - we love you Gord
Downie, and we owe you magnificently. Steady on skipper,"
tweeted Hey Rosetta! (@heyrosetta), a Canadian indie rock band.
