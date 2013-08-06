U.S. actor Dustin Hoffman arrives to the Hotel Maria Cristina on the seventh day of the 60th San Sebastian Film Festival September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent West/Files

LOS ANGELES Actor Dustin Hoffman has undergone treatment for cancer, the Oscar-winner's publicist confirmed on Tuesday.

Hoffman's publicist, Jodi Gottlieb, declined to say what kind of cancer or when the "Tootsie" star was diagnosed.

The news was first reported by People Magazine, where Gottlieb said the cancer had been "detected early and he has been surgically cured."

The 75-year-old actor is set to undergo further preventative treatments to protect against the cancer returning, People reported.

Hoffman, who won the best actor Oscar for his roles in 1979's "Kramer vs. Kramer" and 1988's "Rain Man," made his directorial debut with the 2012 comedy-drama "Quartet".

He is set to star alongside Scarlett Johansson and Robert Downey Jr. in the Jon Favreau-directed comedy "Chef," which is set for release next year.

(Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Piya Sinha-Roy and Leslie Gevirtz)