LOS ANGELES May 19 Actor Dwayne "The Rock"
Johnson gave a shout-out to director Steven Spielberg on Tuesday
as he imprinted his hands and feet into the concrete outside the
historic TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.
The wrestling champion-turned-actor called Spielberg one of
his idols and thanked the Oscar-winning director for sending him
a congratulatory note "out of the blue."
"This man who has inspired me over the years, inspired
movie-making and created characters that I lovedthis man told
me: 'you're going for it, and just keep going for it,'" he said.
Johnson is set to star in the disaster movie "San Andreas,"
in which he plays a search-and-rescue helicopter pilot who must
save his daughter after an earthquake devastates the California
coast. The film opens in U.S. theaters on May 29.
Johnson, 43, has become one of Hollywood's most bankable
stars, thanks in part to his recurring role in the "Fast and
Furious" franchise. The most recent film, "Furious 7," has
earned more than $1.4 billion at the worldwide box office.
