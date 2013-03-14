Actor Ed Asner arrives for the taping of ''Betty White's 90th Birthday: A Tribute to America's Golden Girl'' in Los Angeles January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich/Files

LOS ANGELES Actor Ed Asner was released from a Chicago-area hospital on Thursday, two days after leaving the stage during a performance and receiving treatment for exhaustion, the publicist for the former "Lou Grant" television star said.

Asner, 83, was on his way to Los Angeles and was told by doctors to get some rest, Charles Sherman said.

The Emmy-winning actor was hospitalized on Tuesday after appearing disoriented at the start of his one-man show "FDR," in which he plays President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, in Gary, Indiana.

"That's what the doctors surmised, it's exhaustion," Sherman said, adding that Asner has canceled upcoming performances of "FDR" in Milwaukee and Tennessee.

"Ed will resume performing 'FDR' in mid-April, but, of course, we'll have to see how his health is," Sherman said.

Asner, best known for playing the gruff newsman Lou Grant on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and spinoff drama series "Lou Grant," poked fun at his health on Twitter.

"Reports of my imminent demise are greatly exaggerated," Asner wrote on the social network on Wednesday. "They tell me I am suffering from exhaustion. Thanks for the good wishes!" (Reporting by Eric Kelsey; editing by Xavier Briand)