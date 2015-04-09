WASHINGTON, April 9 Comedian Eddie Murphy, famed
for his roles in films like "Beverly Hills Cop" and "Trading
Places," will receive the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor
this year, bestowed by the Kennedy Center.
Murphy is the 18th humorist to be honored with the award and
follows television comedians Jay Leno in 2014 and Carol Burnett
in 2013, the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts said
on its website on Thursday.
"I am deeply honored to receive this recognition from the
Kennedy Center and to join the distinguished list of past
recipients of this award," Murphy said on the website.
The Kennedy Center called the 54-year-old Murphy "the most
commercially successful African-American actor in the history of
the motion picture business." Like many American comedians, he
got his big break when he joined the cast of late-night variety
show "Saturday Night Live."
Murphy will be feted in a gala performance featuring fellow
comedians at the Kennedy Center Concert Hall on Oct. 18.
(Writing by Mary Milliken; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)