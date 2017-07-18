FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
13 hours ago
Sheeran exits Twitter stage after mixed 'Game of Thrones' cameo reviews
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#CompanyResults
#TopNews
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#Monsoon
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Flipkart lifts bid for Snapdeal to up to $950 million - sources
Deals
Flipkart lifts bid for Snapdeal to up to $950 million - sources
Hindustan Unilever quarterly profit rises 9 percent
Company Results
Hindustan Unilever quarterly profit rises 9 percent
U.S. puts new sanctions on Iran over ballistic missile program
World
U.S. puts new sanctions on Iran over ballistic missile program
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 18, 2017 / 1:37 PM / 13 hours ago

Sheeran exits Twitter stage after mixed 'Game of Thrones' cameo reviews

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 18 (Reuters) - Ed Sheeran's Twitter page has vanished, prompting speculation that the music star has quit the social media platform after voicing discomfort with abuse directed at him on it.

The British singer, whose "Divide" album topped the charts in the United States earlier in July, has been vocal about his dislike for Twitter, telling Britain's Sun newspaper that it was "nothing but people saying mean things".

Sheeran's apparent disappearance from Twitter on Monday came a day after a cameo appearance in the new series of sex-and-swords TV blockbuster "Game of Thrones", for which he was also the focus of critical comment on the social media platform.

Playing a singing soldier in a single scene, Sheeran's unnamed character encounters Arya Stark, one of the central characters, played by Maisie Williams. (Writing by Mark Hanrahan in London; editing by Alexander Smith)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.