By Will Dunham and Eric Kelsey
Dec 10 Eleanor Parker, a Hollywood leading lady
of the 1940s and 1950s and three-time Oscar nominee who starred
alongside big names including Frank Sinatra and Kirk Douglas and
later appeared as the baroness in the blockbuster "The Sound of
Music," has died. She was 91.
Parker, whose ability to tackle many kinds of roles
including heavy drama and light comedy earned her the nickname
the "woman of a thousand faces," died of complications from
pneumonia at a medical facility near her home in Palm Springs,
California, on Monday, said family friend Richard Gale.
The radiant redhead from Ohio never won an Academy Award but
was nominated as best actress three times in a five-year period.
Those nominations came for playing a horrified prison inmate in
"Caged" (1950), the neglected wife of a cop portrayed by Douglas
in director William Wyler's "Detective Story" (1951), and as
polio-stricken opera singer Marjorie Lawrence in "Interrupted
Melody" (1955) with Glenn Ford.
One of her best roles came in another 1955 film, portraying
drug addict Sinatra's spiteful crippled wife in director Otto
Preminger's "The Man With the Golden Arm." Parker also
co-starred with Sinatra in director Frank Capra's "A Hole in the
Head" (1959).
"He can be a bad boy but he does it charmingly," Parker said
of Sinatra in a 1969 Baltimore Sun interview.
She had a secondary role, playing the child-hating Baroness
Elsa Schraeder, in her most enduring movie -- the 1965 musical
"The Sound of Music" starring Julie Andrews and Christopher
Plummer. It became the highest grossing film to date.
Parker's co-stars included some of the top leading men in
Hollywood: Clark Gable ("The King and Four Queens"), Humphrey
Bogart ("Chain Lightning"), Errol Flynn ("Never Say Goodbye" and
"Escape Me Never"), Charlton Heston ("The Naked Jungle"), Robert
Mitchum ("Home from the Hill"), Ronald Reagan ("The Voice of the
Turtle"), as well as Sinatra, Douglas and Ford.
'HE USED TO CALL ME GRANDMA'
Parker fondly recalled working with the rakish Flynn when
she was in her mid-20s.
"I guess I was a little old-fashioned for Errol. He used to
call me 'Grandma,'" Parker was quoted as saying in Doug
McClelland's 2003 biography, "Eleanor Parker: Woman of a
Thousand Faces."
"Once, while we were waiting for a scene to be set up, he
was holding a glass of what looked like milk. I was thirsty from
rehearsing and asked for a sip. I nearly choked! The drink was
mostly gin. But I liked Errol. He treated you the way you wanted
to be treated," she said.
Parker's last starring role came in "Madison Avenue" (1962),
and her last movie was the Farrah Fawcett stinker "Sunburn"
(1979).
Despite her reputation as a versatile and respected actress
who worked with A-list directors and top actors in about three
dozen movies, Parker's fame diminished as the decades passed.
"I've often wondered why she did not then and does not now
receive greater recognition," screenwriter William Ludwig wrote
in a forward for McClelland's biography. "Two reasons occur to
me. She never played Eleanor Parker but was always the character
in the script. Audiences did not think of her but thought of the
character.
"The other reason, as I think about it, is that she so
thoroughly prepared a role that she made her work look easy, the
way Fred Astaire made his dance routines look easy. The sweat is
never visible on the screen. It comes in preparation, not in
performance," said Ludwig, who won an Academy Award for his
script for Parker's "Interrupted Melody."
Parker was born to a middle-class family on June 26, 1922,
in Cedarville, Ohio. She started acting in school plays as a
girl and later moved to California to study acting at the
Pasadena Playhouse. At the playhouse, while merely sitting in
the audience during a show, she was spotted by a studio scout
and was signed by Warner Bros. in 1941.
Parker was married four times and had four children.
