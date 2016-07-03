(Corrects to son Elisha, not daughter, in paragraphs 7-9)
By Barbara Goldberg
NEW YORK, July 3 The death of World War Two
concentration camp survivor and Nobel laureate Elie Wiesel was
mourned on Sunday by admirers around the world who honored his
life-long fight for millions of Holocaust victims.
"My husband was a fighter," Marion Wiesel said in a
statement. "He fought for the memory of the six million Jews who
perished in the Holocaust, and he fought for Israel. He waged
countless battles for innocent victims regardless of ethnicity
or creed."
Wiesel, 87, died on Saturday at his home in New York City. A
private funeral will be followed at a later date by a public
memorial, the Elie Wiesel Foundation for Humanity said.
Condolences from leaders around the world filled social
media with memories of Wiesel demonstrating the triumph of
goodness over inconceivable horrors.
His advocacy on behalf of Holocaust victims earned him the
Nobel Peace prize in 1986. He told their story in his landmark
book "Night," maintaining that "to forget the dead would be akin
to killing them a second time."
Even as he received the Congressional Gold Medal at the
White House in 1985, he rebuked U.S. President Ronald Reagan for
planning to lay a wreath at a German cemetery where some of
Hitler's notorious Waffen SS troops were buried.
His tenacity on behalf of Holocaust sufferers was matched by
his warmth and encouragement of loved ones, said his son Elisha
Wiesel.
"My father raised his voice to presidents and prime
ministers when he felt issues on the world stage demanded
action. But those who knew him in private life had the pleasure
of experiencing a gentle and devout man who was always
interested in others, and whose quiet voice moved them to better
themselves," he said in a statement.
"I will hear that voice for the rest of my life, and hope
and pray that I will continue to earn the unconditional love and
trust he always showed me," he said.
While the Romanian-born Wiesel was best known for his
campaign never to let the world forget the Holocaust, one of his
greatest rewards was working with students, including those at
Boston University, where he was a religion and philosophy
professor.
"What was most meaningful to him was teaching the
innumerable students who attended his university classes,"
Marion Wiesel said.
Boston University said in a statement the school was
heartbroken to have lost such an "iconic" teacher.
