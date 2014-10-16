(Corrects tv show title to "Modern Family" in paragraph 2)
Oct 16 Television stars and other celebrities
mourned actress Elizabeth Pena, whose career was punctuated by
roles in the films "La Bamba" and "Jacob's Ladder," and who died
earlier this week at age 55.
Pena, who more recently appeared on the hit TV show "Modern
Family," died on Tuesday at a Los Angeles hospital of natural
causes after a short illness, her manager Gina Rugolo said.
"Rest in Peace Elizabeth Pena," wrote "Desperate Housewives"
star Eva Longoria on Twitter late on Wednesday. "You paved the
way for so many of us!!"
Zoe Saldana, the actress and dancer, offered prayers to
Pena's family.
"My heart is broken!!!" she wrote on Twitter.
Born in Elizabeth, New Jersey, Pena began her acting career
in the late 1970s, going on to appear in films including "Down
and Out in Beverly Hills," "*batteries not included" and "Rush
Hour."
She also acted on television, including her role on "Modern
Family." She most recently appeared in several episodes of
"Matador," a TV drama.
Pena is survived by her husband and two children, along with
her mother and sister, Rugolo said.
(Reporting by Jonathan Kaminsky; Editing by Eric Walsh and
Frances Kerry)