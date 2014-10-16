(Adds detail)
Oct 16 Television stars and other celebrities
mourned U.S. actress Elizabeth Pena, whose career was marked by
roles in the films "La Bamba" and "Jacob's Ladder," and who died
earlier this week at age 55.
Pena, who more recently appeared on the hit TV show "Modern
Family," died on Tuesday at a Los Angeles hospital of natural
causes after a short illness, her manager Gina Rugolo said.
"Rest in Peace Elizabeth Pena," wrote "Desperate Housewives"
star Eva Longoria on Twitter late on Wednesday. "You paved the
way for so many of us!!"
Zoe Saldana, the actress and dancer, offered prayers to
Pena's family.
"My heart is broken!!!" she wrote on Twitter.
Born in Elizabeth, New Jersey and graduating from New York's
High School of Performing Arts in 1977, Pena went on to appear
in films including "Down and Out in Beverly Hills," "*batteries
not included" and "Rush Hour."
She also acted on television, including her role on "Modern
Family." She most recently appeared in several episodes of
"Matador," a TV drama.
Pena also tried her hand at directing, including an episode
of Resurrection Boulevard, a TV drama in which she also acted,
and became only the fourth Latina to join the Director's Guild
of America.
Pena is survived by her husband, Hans Rolla, and two
children, along with her mother and sister, Rugolo said.
(Reporting by Jonathan Kaminsky; Editing by Eric Walsh and
Frances Kerry)