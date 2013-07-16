LOS ANGELES, July 16 A collection of late
actress Elizabeth Taylor's personal items, including jewelry,
cocktail dresses and film costumes, will go under the hammer in
Beverly Hills, California, Julien's Auctions said on Tuesday.
The collection, which comes from an unidentified former
employee of Taylor, will first go on display in Ireland on
Tuesday and will hit the auction block on Oct. 12.
The top item, an 18-karat gold, multi-gem earring and
necklace set, is expected to fetch between $10,000 and $15,000.
The necklace and earrings set include multiple topaz, diamond,
peridot and citrine gemstones.
Taylor, who died in 2011 at the age of 79, epitomized
Hollywood glamour from its golden age with her love of diamonds,
her violet eyes and a tumultuous love life that included eight
marriages, two of them to Welsh actor Richard Burton.
In a career spanning seven decades, British-American Taylor
first gained fame in 1944's "National Velvet" at age 12 and was
nominated for five Oscars. She won the best actress award for
1960's "Butterfield 8" and 1966's "Who's Afraid of Virginia
Woolf?"
Also for sale is the falcon headdress Taylor wore in the
1963 film "Cleopatra," where she began her love affair with
Burton. The headdress, which helped score the film an Oscar
award for costume design, is expected to sell for $2,000 to
$3,000.
A decolletage-baring spaghetti-strap gown and bolero jacket
designed by South African couturier Chris Levin that Taylor wore
to Burton's 50th birthday party at London's Dorchester Hotel in
1975 is expected to fetch between $2,000 and $3,000.
An antique inlaid wood stagecoach box used by Taylor's
mother, stage actress Sara Sothern, which includes glass-cut
toiletry jars and mother of pearl handles is estimated to sell
for $6,000 to $8,000.
(Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Mary Milliken and Lisa
Shumaker)