NEW YORK Television journalist Elizabeth Vargas, a co-anchor on the ABC news show "20/20," said on Wednesday she was out of rehab and doing well after receiving treatment for alcohol abuse.

"Hello everyone! I am home, and so grateful for all your support and well wishes," she tweeted. "I am so much better and taking it one day at a time."

Earlier this month Vargas, 51, said in a statement she was in treatment and was dealing with addiction after realizing she was becoming increasingly dependent on alcohol.

When Vargas, who previously co-anchored the ABC news show "World News Tonight," entered rehab the network said it supported her and was looking forward to having her back.

Vargas is married to "Walking in Memphis" singer/songwriter Marc Cohn.

