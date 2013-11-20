NEW YORK Nov 20 Television journalist Elizabeth
Vargas, a co-anchor on the ABC news show "20/20," said on
Wednesday she was out of rehab and doing well after receiving
treatment for alcohol abuse.
"Hello everyone! I am home, and so grateful for all your
support and well wishes," she tweeted. "I am so much better and
taking it one day at a time."
Earlier this month Vargas, 51, said in a statement she was
in treatment and was dealing with addiction after realizing she
was becoming increasingly dependent on alcohol.
When Vargas, who previously co-anchored the ABC news show
"World News Tonight," entered rehab the network said it
supported her and was looking forward to having her back.
Vargas is married to "Walking in Memphis" singer/songwriter
Marc Cohn.
(Reporting by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Vicki Allen)