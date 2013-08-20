NEW YORK Aug 20 Best-selling American author
Elmore Leonard died on Tuesday aged 87, having suffered a stroke
last month, the writer's website said.
"Elmore passed away this morning at 7:15 a.m. at home
surrounded by his loving family," the announcement on
elmoreleonard.com said.
The crime writer wrote more than 45 books, including
best-sellers such as "Get Shorty," "Out of Sight" and "3:10 to
Yuma." Many of his novels were made into successful Hollywood
movies.
The ad man-turned-writer suffered a stroke on July 29.
(Reporting by Chris Michaud; Editing by David Brunnstrom)