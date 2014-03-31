LOS ANGELES, March 31 British singer Elton John
will marry long-time partner David Furnish now that Britain's
legalization of gay marriage has been put into effect, the
singer said in an interview on Monday.
John, 67, told NBC's "Today" host Matt Lauer that he and
Furnish, who were one of the first couples to become united when
Britain legalized the Civil Partnership Act in December 2005,
will marry in a small ceremony this year, as early as May.
"We'll do it very quietly," the singer said. "But we will do
it and it will be a joyous occasion and we will have our
children."
John and Furnish have two children born via surrogate,
Zachary, 3, and one-year-old Elijah. The singer said he was
"very proud of Britain" and the progress made to make gay
marriage legal.
"Having our civil partnership was an incredible breakthrough
for people that have campaigned for a long time - through the
'60s and the '50s in England when it was so hard to be gay and
hard to be open about it. And it was a criminal act," the singer
said.
"So for this legislation to come through is joyous, and we
should celebrate it," he added.
John is one Britain's most prominent musicians and gay
celebrities, and has often used his status in the music world to
make a statement on lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender
equality. Earlier this year, the singer wrote a 500-word
statement criticizing Russia's ban on homosexual propaganda.
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron hailed the country's
first gay marriages last week when the law came into force,
saying that no one should be denied their right to marry because
of their sexual orientation.
The decision has caused rifts in Cameron's Conservative
Party where many are opposed to same-sex marriage as it goes
against their Christian beliefs.
The 2005 Civil Partnership Act allowed same-sex couples to
have the same legal rights as marriage, but not the distinction
of marriage.
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Eric Kelsey and Andrew
Hay)