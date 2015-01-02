Jan 2 Elvis Presley's pair of personal jets, one
complete with gilded wash basin and plush sleeping quarters,
will go under the hammer in a sealed-bid auction for a piece of
mile-high rock and roll memorabilia, Julien's Auctions said on
Friday.
Jets "Lisa Marie" and "Hound Dog II" that the late King of
Rock and Roll designed himself will be offered together to
bidders and are expected to fetch between $10 million and $15
million, the Beverly Hills, California, auction house said.
They are no longer airworthy, but have been on view for
visitors at Graceland - Presley's Memphis, Tennessee estate -
for the past three decades.
Presley bought the Convair 880 jet from Delta Air Lines in
1975, two years before his death at age 42, for $250,000. He
named it "Lisa Marie" after his daughter.
Presley spent more than $300,000 refurbishing the jet with a
penthouse bedroom, executive conference room, bar and videotape
system linked to four TVs. He had the plane painted red, white
and blue with his motto "TCB" - "Takin' Care of Business" - on
the tail.
He purchased the eight-to-10 passenger "Hound Dog II," a
Lockheed Jetstar, also in 1975 for about $900,000 while waiting
on the refurbishment of the "Lisa Marie."
The four-engine 28-passenger Convair could fly Presley, who
preferred to travel at night, up to 3,000 miles (4,800
kilometers).
Only 65 of the Convair 880 model jets were produced from
1959 to 1962.
The buyer also has the option to purchase several acres
adjacent to Graceland to display the jets, independent of the
Presley museum.
An agreement between Graceland and the jets' current owners,
whose identity was not disclosed, is set to expire at the end
of April.
