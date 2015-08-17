(Fixes typo in name in 4th paragraph)
SALT LAKE CITY Aug 17 Actor Emile Hirsch will
serve 15 days in jail after the "Into the Wild" star pleaded
guilty on Monday to a misdemeanor assault charge for putting a
female movie executive in a headlock during a film festival, a
court official said on Monday.
Hirsch, 30, had initially faced a felony count of aggravated
assault related to the Jan. 25 attack on Daniele Bernfeld, which
took place at the Tao nightclub in Park City, Utah, during the
Sundance Film Festival.
The actor could have faced up to five years in prison on
that charge. But under a plea deal with prosecutors, he appeared
in court on Monday and pleaded guilty to the reduced misdemeanor
count.
Hirsch was taken to the Summit County Jail to begin serving
his sentence, said Nancy Volmer, spokeswoman for the Utah State
Courts. He must also pay a $4,750 fine and perform 50 hours of
community service, she said.
He must not use alcohol or illegal drugs, Volmer added, and
could serve a full year in jail if he violates the plea deal.
Hirsch apologized to Bernfeld for what he had done, and
restitution will be determined later, Volmer said.
According to court documents, Hirsch was intoxicated when he
approached Paramount studio executive Bernfeld in the nightclub
at about 3:15 a.m. and grabbed her.
A short time later, he put her in a chokehold and pulled her
over a table and onto the floor, landing on top of her with his
hands around her neck, the documents showed.
Hirsch's attorneys have said he drank too much alcohol, did
not remember the incident, and checked himself into an alcohol
rehabilitation facility a few days later.
As well as "Into the Wild," the actor also appeared in the
U.S. Navy SEAL drama "Lone Survivor," about a disastrous 2005
military operation in Afghanistan.
