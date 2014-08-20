NEW YORK Aug 20 Actress Emma Stone will replace
Michelle Williams and make her Broadway debut as singer Sally
Bowles opposite Tony winner Alan Cumming in the musical
"Cabaret," producers said on Wednesday.
The 25-year-old actress, who starred in Woody Allen's "Magic
in the Moonlight" and superhero action franchise "The Amazing
Spider-Man," will begin on Nov. 11 in the musical set during the
rise of Nazism in Berlin.
"Cabaret" is based on Christopher Isherwood's 1939 novel
"Goodbye to Berlin," which chronicles in part the seedy cabaret
nightlife of the German capital in the final years of the Weimar
Republic.
Williams has extended her run in the role made famous by
Liza Minnelli to Nov. 9, and Cumming will continue to play the
emcee at the Kit Kat Klub until March 29.
The revival of the 1998 Tony Award-winning production that
opened on April 24 at Studio 54 has won rave reviews, with the
Hollywood Reporter describing it as a "thrilling production,
which is even sharper this time around."
(Reporting by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Eric Kelsey and
Leslie Adler)