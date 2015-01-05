NEW YORK Jan 5 Actress Emma Stone will extend her run as singer Sally Bowles opposite Tony winner Alan Cumming in the Broadway musical "Cabaret" for an additional two weeks, producers said on Monday.

Stone, 26, who is nominated for a best supporting actress Golden Globe for her portrayal of an embittered daughter of a washed-up actor in the film "Birdman," will play Bowles through Feb. 15.

The actress, known for her roles in "The Help" and the superhero action franchise "The Amazing Spider-Man," has won rave reviews in "Cabaret," which is set during the rise of Nazism in Berlin.

The New York Times described Stone as "scintillating in an irresistible Broadway debut." She replaced Michelle Williams in the role that was made famous by Liza Minnelli.

"Cabaret" is based on Christopher Isherwood's 1939 novel "Goodbye to Berlin," which chronicles in part the seedy cabaret nightlife of the German capital in the final years of the Weimar Republic.

Cumming will continue his role as Emcee in the revival of the 1998 Tony Award-winning production, which opened on April 24 at Studio 54, through March 29. Producers of the show said casting for a new Sally Bowles will be announced shortly. (Reporting by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Grant McCool)