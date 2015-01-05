NEW YORK Jan 5 Actress Emma Stone will extend
her run as singer Sally Bowles opposite Tony winner Alan Cumming
in the Broadway musical "Cabaret" for an additional two weeks,
producers said on Monday.
Stone, 26, who is nominated for a best supporting actress
Golden Globe for her portrayal of an embittered daughter of a
washed-up actor in the film "Birdman," will play Bowles through
Feb. 15.
The actress, known for her roles in "The Help" and the
superhero action franchise "The Amazing Spider-Man," has won
rave reviews in "Cabaret," which is set during the rise of
Nazism in Berlin.
The New York Times described Stone as "scintillating in an
irresistible Broadway debut." She replaced Michelle Williams in
the role that was made famous by Liza Minnelli.
"Cabaret" is based on Christopher Isherwood's 1939 novel
"Goodbye to Berlin," which chronicles in part the seedy cabaret
nightlife of the German capital in the final years of the Weimar
Republic.
Cumming will continue his role as Emcee in the revival of
the 1998 Tony Award-winning production, which opened on April 24
at Studio 54, through March 29. Producers of the show said
casting for a new Sally Bowles will be announced shortly.
(Reporting by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Grant McCool)