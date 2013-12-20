(Adds University of Texas reaction)
LOS ANGELES Dec 19 Actor Ryan O'Neal will be
allowed to keep a portrait of his late and longtime partner
Farrah Fawcett painted by famed artist Andy Warhol after a jury
deemed him the rightful owner on Thursday in a dispute with the
University of Texas.
The Austin-based university sued O'Neal over the ownership
of the 1980 Warhol in 2011, after the "Charlie's Angels" star
bequeathed her art collection to her alma mater before her death
in 2009.
That collection now in university hands includes a similar
portrait of Fawcett - with her signature cascading tresses -
painted by Warhol at the same time. The university said in court
that Fawcett had wanted the school to have both portraits.
The jury ruled 9-3 in O'Neal's favor at the Los Angeles
Superior Court, a spokeswoman said, after two days of
deliberation.
The university said it was disappointed that the jury "saw
the evidence in a different way."
"We sought the second Warhol portrait of Farrah Fawcett only
because we wanted to honor her legacy," the school said in a
statement. "In her living trust she left 'all of her artwork and
art objects' to the University of Texas, and we thought it
important to try to enforce her intent."
The contested portrait hangs in O'Neal's bedroom in his
Malibu house and was discovered by the university after it
showed up in an episode of a reality show starring O'Neal.
A Hollywood golden couple, O'Neal and Fawcett never married,
but they had an off-and-on relationship that spanned three
decades and produced a son. They rekindled their relationship
shortly before her death from cancer at the age 62.
In testimony in court, the 72-year-old O'Neal maintained
that Warhol was a friend and had given him the portrait and that
Fawcett and her friends acknowledged his ownership.
Fawcett's "Charlie's Angels" co-star Jaclyn Smith also
testified in favor of O'Neal, saying that she knew that was what
Fawcett would have wanted.
O'Neal's lawyer said in court that the portrait by Warhol, a
pioneer of pop art who died in 1987 at the age of 58, was worth
about $800,000 to $1 million. The appraiser hired by the
university and who testified in the case put its value at an
estimated $12 million.
